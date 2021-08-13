Google Meet will allow users to assign 25 co-hosts, limit screen sharing, more

Google is introducing a host of new features to Google Meet which will make it easier for users to control and direct meetings. Google Meet will offer users the ability to add up to 25 co-hosts per meeting, new moderation features, and an updated Quick access setting.

It is important to note that not all features would be available for all users. The controls which will be available to you will depend on whether you are using Meet as a regular user or as part of a Google Workspace team.

The update will now allow all users to assign up to 25 co-hosts per meeting, who will then have access to host controls. This will allow them to limit the users who will have the ability to share their screen and send messages. Additionally it will give them the option to mute all participants with a single click, end the meeting, and control who can enter the meeting.

To recall, assigning co-hosts was only available to Google Workspace for Education customers previously. Google Meet is also introducing new Quick Access settings for Google Workspace customers. The new feature will be enabled by default. In case if it is turned off, meetings won’t be able to start until the host joins.

Users will also be able to block anonymous users from joining or only let invited participants join without asking — ensuring only people who are supposed to be in a meeting are actually in there. The update with the features are scheduled to roll out on web and Android from August 16 and on iOS from August 30.