Google Meet will allow hosts to disable participants’ mics and cameras

Google Meet is getting a new feature, which will allow hosts to maintain the decorum of the room. The hosts will soon be able to disable other participants’ microphones or cameras, and participants won’t get the option to enable them until the host decides to do that. The company made this announcement in a Workspace blog.

Google has introduced this feature with an aim to prevent rowdy participants from interrupting the meetings. The new microphone and camera lock feature will be switched off by default, according to Google. In case, hosts feel the need to use the feature, they will have to turn it on during meetings.

If your meeting has breakout rooms, any audio or video locks made in the main will apply to those, too. Furthermore, locks applied in individual breakout rooms won’t affect other breakout rooms or the main room.

In case users are using older versions of the apps on iOS and Android, then they will be removed from the meeting if a host enables the lock feature.

Additionally, if the locks are turned on ahead of the meeting, and users only have access to older versions of the app, they will not be able to join the meeting at all.

Earlier this year, Google announced the ability for meeting hosts to mute everyone all at once in Google Meet on desktops/laptop devices. The new Audio and Video lock makes this feature more useful by enabling hosts to prevent participants from unmuting themselves after they are muted.

All Google Workspace users are set to get access to the feature. Google has already started rolling out this feature for users on the Rapid Release tracks and it will also release it for those on the Scheduled Release track on November 1.