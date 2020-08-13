These useful features are coming to Google Meet very soon

Google Meet will get these useful features by end of the year

Of late, Google has introduced many new features for Meet, it’s video calling platform, to compete with rivals like Zoom, Skype, Microsoft teams and more. The tech giant has announced its plans to invest in products, programs, and philanthropy that make learning possible for everyone, anywhere. Meet is one of them. Google has announced to bring new capabilities to Meet with the aim to support teaching and learning, no matter where it’s taking place.

Features coming to Google Meet soon

In the months to come Google will provide moderators of Education meetings with more controls for managing their virtual classes. Some new capabilities for moderators coming this month and September are: prohibit participants from joining meetings after they’ve been ejected or denied entry twice, end meetings for all participants when class is finished, manage join requests with ease by accepting or rejecting them in bulk, disable in-meeting chat and set restrictions on who can present during a meeting, and lock meetings until the moderator joins.

Next month in September, Google will bring larger tiled views with a 7×7 grid so users can see up to 49 students at once during a Meet call. The tech giant will also bring a collaborative whiteboard with Jamboard in Meet so teachers can encourage students to share ideas and try creative approaches to lessons.

Some features coming to Meet in October are: blur or replace backgrounds option (admins will be able to disable custom backgrounds when required), attendance tracking, and breakout rooms so teachers can split classes into simultaneous small group discussions.

Some of the other features coming later this year are: hand-raising to help teachers identify students who may need help or have a question, Q&A features to provide a way for students to ask questions without disrupting the flow of the class discussion.

Additionally, Google will also launch a new temporary recordings feature later this year. With the record feature, hosts will be able to record a meeting and share the recording within their domain for up to 30 days before the video expires. They will not be able to share the recording outside their domain or download it.

Google confirmed that even though the promotion for access to premium Meet features will end on September 30, all education users will have continued access to premium recordings until temporary recordings are available later this year.

