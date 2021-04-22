Google Meet to get refreshed UI, video background replacement feature, and more

Google Meet (Web) is all set to get a redesigned UI in May. The company has announced in a blog post that a host of new features will also be added to the Web version. Google will also be rolling out the new background for video calls for its Web and mobile versions. Google Meet on the web will soon be able to detect when a user appears underexposed and enhance the brightness to improve their visibility.

The low-light mode feature is already available for the mobile version. The Light adjustment feature will be released to Meet in the coming weeks. There will also be an AI-based feature, which Google says will help others see you more clearly by zooming in and positioning you squarely in front of your camera. The feature is called Autozoom. However, this will only be available for Google Workspace (paid) subscribers in the coming months.

Users will also witness a new Data Saver feature, which will be rolled out this month. This feature limits data usage on mobile networks to allow you and the person you are calling to save on data costs. This feature could help save some data during video calls.

Last month, the search added a background replace feature for both Android and iOS devices. Now, Google is all set to add the ability to replace the background with a video, which sounds cool. The feature will be made available in the coming weeks.

“Video background replacement can help you maintain privacy for what’s behind you while also making your video calls more fun. There will initially be three options to choose from: a classroom, a party and a forest, with more on the way soon,” the company said.

Apart from these, Google Meet will also offer an option to resize, reposition or hide your own video feed. “When doing so, you can use the freed-up space to see even more people on the call,” Google said.