Google Meet to get two Zoom-like features to enhance video calling experience

With its free-to-use feature getting extended for many more months, users can now carry on with their business and online activities hassle-free on the platform without the need for a business account. (Image: Google)

After extending the free-to-use call feature of Google Meet till March 2021 pertaining to the ongoing pandemic situation, Google will soon be going to introduce several new features of Polling and of Question-Answer (Q&As) facility to its video calling platform. While Google already announced these features in June, it affirmed in August about their release in October. Both these features are quite similar to the Zoom video-calling app.

As reported by AndroidPolice, both these features will gradually roll out from October 8 onwards and will be available for platforms such as G Suite Enterprise for Education, G Suite Enterprise, G suite Essentials, and G Suite Business.

Presently, there has been no confirmation from Google as to when these features will be available on G suite basic, G Suite for Education, and G Suite for Non-profit customers. According to AndroidCentral, it is rumoured to be accessible from all eligible accounts by October 23.

Moreover, Google in its blog post said that the Q&As feature will be supportive of those people who are soft-spoken and take a bit more time to process their thoughts in a crowded environment. While it will encourage them to put forward their views, in addition, it will also make meetings much more inclusive by providing opportunities for everyone to ask questions.

On the Polling feature, Google said that it will make a conducive environment to take feedback both in business and education meetings. By real-time feedback, teachers can ascertain about the level of understanding of their students by quizzing them while a sales representative can make an interactive upgrade to their tactics through customer feedback.

Previously, Google Meet has also upgraded its video-conferencing app from a background-blur feature along with active noise cancellation. In addition, it has also added a whiteboard facility and extended support to Chromecast devices with the division of participants into the 49-people gallery.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd