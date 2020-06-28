Fun features coming to Google Meet to rival Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype

Google Meet was integrated into the Gmail app last month (Image: Google Blog) Google Meet was integrated into the Gmail app last month (Image: Google Blog)

Google Meet, the video conferencing application is set to get new features like allowing users to set custom backgrounds and blur effects in the background during video calls. This is Google Meet’s bid to get closer to its rival video conferencing applications Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams and more. The user can choose the background images from the few default options available or upload a new one.

According to The Verge, the wide range of features which will be available to users on Google Meet include real-time captioning, low light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view which can include up to 49 participants at once. Users can also join or end meetings with a voice command.

Google Meet has been playing catch-up with the popular video conferencing application Zoom since it was made free for anyone with a Google account and linking it to Gmail. Zoom became popular as office-goers were forced to work from home, students attended online classes instead of going to school, college and etc due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | Few quick tips to secure your Zoom meeting

As per Google’s data, the number of users has improved significantly as it surpassed 100 million daily Meet meeting participants.

Google’s move to lift the time limit off free calls until September 30 has also attracted more users. G Suite essentials also brings advanced features to Google Meet like dial-in phone numbers, larger meeting and meeting recordings along with Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides for content creation and real-time collaboration.

In comparison to the video-conferencing giant Zoom, Google Meet also provides end-to-end encryption to its free users (available till September 30). On the other hand, Zoom doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption to users who use the free version of the app.

However, Zoom has an edge over Google Meet with it’s waiting room feature where you can add/remove participants giving the host more control over the meeting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd