Google Meet may soon offer integrations with YouTube, Spotify and UNO!

Few days ago, Google started rolling out the Meet-Duo merger to Android and iOS users. While the tech giant is working on renaming Duo to Meet sometime later this year, it looks like the Meet team is working on a new feature that lets users share third-party apps like YouTube, UNO!, Kahoot, Heads Up! and Spotify.

The list also includes a productivity tool called GQueues – a task manager for teams. As it turns out, each of these apps have icons inside Google Meet itself. According to an APK teardown done by 9to5Google, the tech giant has opted to take Google Meet to the third-party app instead of integrating them.

What it means is that the feature might be limited to Android and won’t be available on iOS and the Web version. Talking of games like UNO!, it is highly likely Google Meet will automatically create a new lobby and allow others to join with a single tap.

But it is still unclear how Google will sync all participants when it comes to streaming apps like Spotify and YouTube. What comes as a surprise is that the changes are being made to the legacy version of the app – Meet (Original), which will be phased out once the Meet-Duo merger is complete.

Meanwhile, as we mentioned above, Google Meet is also being merged with Google’s video-calling app Google Duo for Android and iOS users. Google has announced that Duo’s services will be merged with Google Meet by September this year. The update is rolling out in a phased manner though, so expect to get it right away.