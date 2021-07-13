scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Google Meet enforces a time limit on group calls: All you need to know

Now, those who are using Google Meet for free will have to live with the new 60-minute group video call time limit.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: July 13, 2021 1:43:10 pm
Google Meet users will now only be able to host a group video for only 60 minutes. Google has enforced a 60-minute time limit on calls for those who are using this service for free. Last year, the search giant announced that it won’t impose a time limit on video calls until September 2020.

The company later extended this offer to June 2021 to give a tough competition to rival Zoom, Skype, and all other popular video conferencing platforms. But, now those who are using Google Meet for free will have to live with the new group video call time limit.

All the “calls with 3 or more participants” will be limited to 60 minutes. “At 55 minutes, everyone gets a notification that the call is about to end. To extend the call, the host can upgrade their Google account. Otherwise, the call will end at 60 minutes, Google said.

Additionally, one-on-one calls are still free and there is no 60-minute time limit. As per Google, all the one-on-one calls can continue for up to 24 hours, which is applicable for both free and enterprise accounts.

The upgrade mentioned by Google is the $7.99 (around Rs 740) per month for Workspace Individual tier that is currently available in just five countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan. After upgrading to the paid plan, one will be able to host calls for up to 24 hours.

How to use Google Meet free account

To start a meeting just use your Google account. You can simply sign in at meet.google.com by entering your email ID. Users who don’t have a Google account can easily create one for free. Users with personal Google accounts can have a maximum of 100 participants in a video call, as per the company.

