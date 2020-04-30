Unlike Zoom, Google Meet is now free for all: Steps to sign-up for a free account

Unlike Zoom, Google Meet is now free for everyone Unlike Zoom, Google Meet is now free for everyone

Google is leaving no stones unturned to compete with rival Zoom, Skype, and all other popular video conferencing platforms. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced in a blog post that its video calling platform — Google Meet — will now be free for everyone across the globe. The free service will be available in the upcoming weeks. To help people around the world fight the ongoing pandemic Google is making Meet accessible for free to everyone until September 30, 2020.

Some of the services that the company is providing free of cost due to the COVID-19 pandemic are — free access to Meet’s advanced features for all G Suite customers, free additional Meet licenses for existing G Suite customers without any amendments to their current contract, and free G Suite Essentials for enterprise customers.

Google Meet is free for all

Google announced that starting early May anyone and everyone with an email address can sign up for Meet and make video calls and try out all the features such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts free of cost.

Commenting on the new initiative Google said “beginning next week, we’ll be gradually expanding its (Meet) availability to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it’s available.”

Also Read: Here’s how to use Google Meet

Until now, Google Meet was a part of G Suite but moving forward it will be available to anyone for free on the web at meet.google.com and also via mobile apps for iOS or Android. Most importantly, if you are a Gmail or Google Calendar user you will be able to start or join a Meet meeting very easily.

How to use Google Meet free account

To start a meeting just use your Google account. You can simply sign in at meet.google.com by entering your email ID. However, people who don’t have a Google account can easily create one for free. The free calls on Google Meet will be limited to 60 minutes but Google said that it will not enforce the “time limit” until after September 30, possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Google announced G Suite Essentials for groups within an organization. G Suite Essentials brings some of the advanced features of Meet such as dial-in phone numbers, larger meetings, and meeting recording. It also includes Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides for content creation and real-time collaboration for teams while remotely working from home. However, Google has announced that it is providing G Suite Essentials for free until September 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd