Google Meet rolls out ‘Breakout Group’ feature, to allow 100 breakout rooms at once

Google Meet Breakout Rooms (YouTube screenshots)

Tech giant Google is now releasing its all-new Breakout room feature for its Meet video-conferencing platform. As of now the update has been rolled out for the customers of G Suite Enterprise for Education and will be available for other platforms sometime in the future.

The Breakout room feature enables teachers and educators to divide the participants on a group video call in different rooms for smooth and hassle-free communication. Moreover, it will also help in a seamless teaching-learning process while distributing project work to the students. Currently, the option of the Breakout room will enable teachers to make as many as 100 breakout groups in a single call.

Furthermore, on the commencement of the meeting, Goggle would automatically divide participants into different breakout groups randomly. In addition, the moderator will have access to the feature of adding people into various groups manually as per his/her choice. Besides that, other G Suite applications and Google Workspace are rumoured to receive the update later this year.

This feature was touted to be one of the highly requested features by educators who want to increase the participation and engagement of their students in the class through discussions. As a result, moderators are now allowed to engage themselves in any conversation based in any group while admins will have the control pertaining to the creation of breakout groups along with shuffling them in the control panel.

Although, Breakout Groups feature is available on the web but anyone can join them irrespective of the device being used for the purpose.

Another famous video-calling platform, Zoom has such features of Breakout rooms for many years, but Google has only brought it now to its applications. Unlike Google Meet, Zoom provides the facility of creating only 50 Breakout rooms in a single call. Last Month, Zoom further enhanced this feature by providing a self-select option to the users to choose the group according to their preference.

