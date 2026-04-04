Your car is now a mobile office: Google Meet launches on Apple CarPlay with a strict safety twist

A few days ago, ChatGPT maker OpenAI announced that the AI chatbot was available for Apple CarPlay users, making it the first AI-powered tool to come to a car’s dashboard.
Now, Google has announced that its cloud-based video conferencing service – Google Meet is available for Apple CarPlay, allowing on-the-go professionals to stay connected and join meetings safely while driving.
In a blog post, the tech giant said that with the newest version of the app, users will be able to access Google Meet directly from their car’s dashboard, offering a seamless transition from a mobile iOS device to the vehicle.
Whether you are going from one place to another or travelling between appointments, Google Meet allows users to join meetings with a single tap, view their upcoming schedule and participate in audio-only meetings.
The Google Meet homepage will show all upcoming meetings, which users can simply tap to join. However, there is no option to create new meetings. Also, if you are the host, the option to accept or reject participants won’t show up on the screen. For safety reasons, some features like Hand Raise, Q&A, and Polls won’t be available.
As it turns out, Google is also readying to bring Meet to Android Auto, but the tech giant hasn’t laid out any timeline for the same. Google Meet will be enabled for all users if they have the app installed on their mobile, and all you need to do to use it is connect your iPhone to a CarPlay vehicle.
Google Meet for Apple CarPlay will be available for all Google Workspace customers, individual subscribers and personal Google account holders, but it might take a few days for the app to appear on your car’s dashboard.