Your car is now a mobile office: Google Meet launches on Apple CarPlay with a strict safety twist

A few days ago, ChatGPT maker OpenAI announced that the AI chatbot was available for Apple CarPlay users, making it the first AI-powered tool to come to a car’s dashboard.

Now, Google has announced that its cloud-based video conferencing service – Google Meet is available for Apple CarPlay, allowing on-the-go professionals to stay connected and join meetings safely while driving.

In a blog post, the tech giant said that with the newest version of the app, users will be able to access Google Meet directly from their car’s dashboard, offering a seamless transition from a mobile iOS device to the vehicle.