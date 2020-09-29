Google Meet Android, iOS users to get noise cancellation feature

Google Meet users to get noise cancellation feature

Google Meet is one of the most used video-conferencing apps during the Covid-19 pandemic. There have been several updates over the past few months. Now, in an attempt to filter out the background noise that can be annoying at times, noise cancellation has been introduced in the new update for iOS and Android. The feature already existed for the desktop version of the app but it is now coming to smartphones as well.

However, the feature will not be available for all Google Meet users at first. For now, G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers will be able to use this feature.

What it can filter out and can’t

As per the blog post of Google’s G Suite team, the AI-powered noise cancellation will be able to filter out unwanted background noises like dogs barking, pen-clicking, typing, closing a door, or sounds from a nearby construction site. On the other hand, it won’t be able to filter out sound coming from TV or two people talking at the same time. Google also advises that the users who want to play musical instruments should turn off noise cancellation. Also, with this feature turned on users don’t have to worry about audio capture while screen sharing.

Rollout and availability

The rollout of the new update has already begun (September 28) and will be available soon barring a few regions including South Africa, UAE, Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, New Zealand and surrounding areas. The feature will not available to G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, G Suite for Education, and G Suite for Nonprofits customers.

How to turn it on

Noise cancellation is not turned on by default after updating. Users will have to do it manually by clicking on ‘more options’ followed by ‘settings’ and then turning on the feature. Users will also be able to do it during a call.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd