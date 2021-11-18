Google Meet adds support for up to 500 participants in a video meeting

Google Meet has increased the number of participants that can be added to a video meeting. The premium Workspace users can now host a video call with up to 500 participants. The search giant announced the latest development via a blog post, asserting that the new update is for Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus plans

“We hope that by increasing the meeting size, it will be easier to connect and collaborate with your colleagues, clients, and customers,” Google said. Google Meet, which gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is still offering less support for the number of participants that can be included in a video meeting.

Microsoft Teams currently allows a host to add up to 1,000 people to a video meeting, which is 50 percent more than what is Google is offering with its service. It is worth pointing out that Google Meet allows anyone to host live streams with up to 100,000 viewers. This is different from a regular video meeting hosted on the platform.

Google has announced that the new feature has already been rolled out to eligible users and everyone should receive it in the coming days. Those who are on other Google Meet plans won’t be able to enjoy this feature.

It is not available for those customers who have Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, or G Suite Basic and Business plans.

Besides, the platform recently added a new light adjustment feature to Google Meets that helps offer brighter videos. The video calling app already features a low-light mode, which was added back in 2020.

One will now also see new animated background options, Cafe and Condo, with different weather conditions (rainy/snowy/sunny). Google Meet previously offered only six background options, including animated characters sitting in a classroom, party with disco light, forest with squirrels and foxes, Spaceship, Under the sea, and Beach with palm trees.