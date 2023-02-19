Google Meet 360 degree virtual backgrounds now available on Android and iOS

Last month, Google announced that the mobile version of the Meet app will get emoji reactions and 360-degree virtual backgrounds. As it turns out, the tech giant is now rolling out the new 360-degree virtual background feature to those on Android and iOS.

It looks like Google is still rolling out, so it might take a while before you are able to use the new 360-degree virtual backgrounds on their device. A few weeks ago, Google added a new feature to Meet which enables users to share access to the content they are presenting during a meeting with the attendees including those on the calendar guest list.

The newly introduced 360-degree virtual backgrounds take advantage of the phone’s gyroscope and change dynamically depending on how you rotate or move around your phone. It is really useful for those who often find themselves joining video meetings or calls on the go. However, some might find it really distracting if the person on the call is constantly moving around.

Initially, Google Meet will have a few virtual backgrounds like a beach and temple, but it looks like the developers will soon be adding more options. It will be interesting to see if users prefer to use 360-degree virtual backgrounds over Meet’s existing collection of background options which includes wallpapers, blue effects, face filters and filters.