scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Google Meet 360 degree virtual backgrounds now available on Android and iOS

The new 360 degree virtual backgrounds change dynamically depending on the position of your phone and are designed to provide a more immersive experience.

Google Meet | Google Meet virtual background | Google Meet 360 degree backgroundGoogle Meet's 360 degree virtual background feature makes use of the phone's gyroscope sensor. (Image Source: Google)
Listen to this article
Google Meet 360 degree virtual backgrounds now available on Android and iOS
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Last month, Google announced that the mobile version of the Meet app will get emoji reactions and 360-degree virtual backgrounds. As it turns out, the tech giant is now rolling out the new 360-degree virtual background feature to those on Android and iOS.

It looks like Google is still rolling out, so it might take a while before you are able to use the new 360-degree virtual backgrounds on their device. A few weeks ago, Google added a new feature to Meet which enables users to share access to the content they are presenting during a meeting with the attendees including those on the calendar guest list.

The newly introduced 360-degree virtual backgrounds take advantage of the phone’s gyroscope and change dynamically depending on how you rotate or move around your phone. It is really useful for those who often find themselves joining video meetings or calls on the go. However, some might find it really distracting if the person on the call is constantly moving around.

Initially, Google Meet will have a few virtual backgrounds like a beach and temple, but it looks like the developers will soon be adding more options. It will be interesting to see if users prefer to use 360-degree virtual backgrounds over Meet’s existing collection of background options which includes wallpapers, blue effects, face filters and filters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 10:43 IST
Next Story

SSC GD constable 2023 answer key, response sheet released

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close