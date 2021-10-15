Google Maps’ new home screen widget for Android users is now rolling out: Report

Google Maps is set to get a new home screen widget that would allow Android users to navigate much faster than before, as per a report. The new widget for Google Maps was spotted first by Reddit user @MishaalRahman. According to a report by XDA Developers, the widget has been spotted in APK files as well and started rolling out to some users.

Google’s new Maps widget is said to include various elements such as a search bar on top, shortcuts to nearby stores, and the user’s most-visited locations for quickly beginning navigation. Quick navigation to user saved locations such as home and work are a part of the widget as seen in the screenshots shared by XDA-Developers.

It will also show other search queries like petrol pump (gas station), restaurant, and grocery stores, as per the screenshot. The number of shortcuts is limited to eight in the widget, adds the report.

Google Maps search widget seems to support dynamic theming on devices running Android 12. Dynamic themes is a part of Android 12, where the colour schemes are based on the phone’s wallpaper and part of the new ‘Material You’ design for Android.

The latest widget will reportedly roll out with Google Maps version 11.3.0. The search widget seems to be similar to the iOS widget, which shows a search option, navigation for home and work, along with restaurants and hotels search.

Google Maps recently introduced a new wildfire layer feature to the navigation service. The feature allows users to track forest fires in real-time, so they can take any necessary precautions in case they are in the vicinity of such an incident. It also lets users get details about multiple fires at once, allowing them to make quick, informed decisions during times of emergency.

Additionally, Google will also be adding quick links to emergency services in Maps including emergency websites, phone numbers for help and information, and evacuation details. This will allow users to save precious time in an emergency.