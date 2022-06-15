Google Maps will now show toll prices on select routes in India

Google has announced that users in India will now be able to view toll prices on the routes that they navigate on Google Maps. You will now be able to see the estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating. This feature will be rolled out to Google Maps on Android and iOS devices to nearly 2,000 toll roads in the USA, India and Indonesia, with other countries following soon.

Google Maps will use information collected from local authorities to estimate the total price you have to pay to travel to your destination. The total price will be estimated based on factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much toll is expected to be collected at the specific time that the user will cross a toll plaza.

It will also show alternative options with a toll-free route for those who do not want to pay tolls. Once the feature rolls out, you can do this by tapping on the three dots at the top right corner in Google Maps and selecting “avoid tolls.”

When this feature was initially announced in April, the search giant also announced new Google Maps updates for iOS users aimed at making it easier to use on an Apple Watch or iPhone. The updates included a new pinned trip widget, direct navigation from the Apple Watch and

Google Maps integration with Siri and the shortcuts app. The update would allow iOS users to check out the arrival time and next departure for a chosen public transport trip and even suggested routes for those looking to drive, directly from the pinned trip widget.