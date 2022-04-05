Google Maps will now show estimated toll prices on selected routes

Google today announced a slew of new features for Google Maps including the roll out of toll prices. With this new feature, users will be able to find the estimated toll price to their destination even before the trip starts.

According to a press release, Google Maps will estimate the total toll price to your destination based on factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time the user will be crossing it.

However, for those who do not wish to pay tolls, Google will also show an alternative option of a toll-free route. This can be accessed by tapping on the three dots at the top right corner in Google Maps and selecting ‘avoid tolls’.

Read more | How to back up the photos on your Android phone using Google Photos or Dropbox

The company said that this feature will be rolled out on Android and iOS devices in April for nearly 2,000 toll roads in India, the US, Japan and Indonesia — with more countries coming soon.

Additionally, Google has also released new updates for iOS users to make Google Maps easier to use on an Apple Watch or iPhone. The new updates include a new pinned trip widget, direct navigation from the Apple Watch, and Google Maps integration into Siri and the shortcuts app.

iOS users can check out the arrival time, the next departure for the chosen public transport trip, and even a suggested route for those looking to drive, directly from the new pinned trip widget.

Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly. (Photo: Google) Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly. (Photo: Google)

Further, Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from their Watch. Google says that in a few weeks, users won’t have to being navigation from their iPhone—tapping on the Google Maps shortcut on their Apple Watch app will launch the navigation automatically on the Apple Watch itself.

Read more | Google to add new label to results with original news sources

It should be noted that the new functionalities will be available on the latest version of the Google Maps app.

Meanwhile, Google Maps also announced integration into iOS Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app. You can just say “Hey Siri, get directions” or “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps” to access Google Maps’ helpful information instantly. This feature will be available in the coming months, with enhanced Siri search functionality coming later this summer, as per Google.