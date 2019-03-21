Google Maps now cautions you of speed cameras, accident spots

Google Maps, one of the most commonly used navigation app by Google, has rolled out some new features in India. The app can now caution the users about mobile speed cameras and accidents that have happened ahead.

This feature allows users to report an accident or a mobile speed camera on the road. Once a few users have reported and confirmed the same, then the app begins to show the report of accident or mobile speed camera on the map.

After some time, the app asks other road users if the mobile speed cameras are still present on the location and updates the map accordingly. It also shows the number of people who have reported the incident or the speed camera location, Cartoq reported.

This feature started to roll out in January and has been earlier rolled out in countries like USA, UK, Australia, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and Indonesia.

Currently, the speed camera function is only available on Android devices it is expected to be rolled out on iOS platform very soon, CarAndBike said in a report.

In India, speed cameras are limited to major cities and towns, and do catch most users off-guard who unaware of its location.