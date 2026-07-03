Google Maps Lists can make travel planning much easier; here’s how

Travellers can create custom Google Maps Lists to plan attractions, hotels and restaurants in one place. (Image: Shutterstock)

Google Maps has evolved far beyond a navigation app. Today, it can help users organise trips, discover new places and even plan daily outings more efficiently. One of its most overlooked features is Lists, a built-in tool that lets users save, organise and revisit locations without relying on separate notes or spreadsheets.

Whether you’re planning an international holiday or simply keeping track of restaurants you want to try, Google Maps Lists can make the experience much more organised.

What are Google Maps Lists?

Google Maps Lists allow users to save locations into custom collections that are accessible directly from the app. Instead of bookmarking places individually, you can group them into themed lists such as ‘Weekend Cafés’, ‘Japan Trip’, ‘Best Street Food’, or ‘Places to Visit’.