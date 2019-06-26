Toggle Menu Sections
Google Maps has a new ‘Stay Safer’ feature for India: Here’s what it will do

Google Maps has rolled out a new feature called 'Stay Safer' which alerts users travelling in autos and taxis in case their vehicle goes off route. It also lets users share their live trip with their family and friends to keep them updated about their whereabouts.

In case the taxi driver or the autorickshaw driver deviates more than 0.5 kms from the suggested route by Google Maps app, then the phone will start buzzing with a prominent notification.

How to activate the ‘Stay Safer’ feature?

Users can activate this new feature once they have searched their destination and got the directions to it at the starting of their trip. After this, they will be able to activate this by selecting ‘Stay Safer’ and ‘Get off-route alerts’ options.

In case the taxi driver or the autorickshaw driver deviates more than 0.5 kms from the suggested route by Google Maps app, then the phone will start buzzing with a prominent notification. When the users click on that notification, they will be able to check their current location and compare it with the originally suggested route. After this, the users can also opt to share their active trip with family and friends right from that screen to keep them updated about the whereabouts.

To recall, Google Maps had recently rolled out an on-screen speedometer on its app earlier this month. Apart from the onscreen speedometer, the company had also launched new navigation features which will not only warn users about natural disaster along their route but will also alter their route to avoid any mishap.

