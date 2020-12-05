Google Maps getting a new ‘Go’ tab to help easily navigate to visited places

Google Maps to introduce a new 'Go' tab.

Google Maps will soon be getting a new ‘Go’ tab to help users easily navigate to visited places. It will basically allow you to pin your frequent destinations so that you can instantly access information about these places. This would make it much easier to go to places as you won’t be required to enter the address again and with just one tap, you will be able to navigate to frequently visited places. The feature will be rolled out to all the Android and iOS users in the coming weeks.

“Pin your favourite driving destinations like school or a grocery store to quickly see directions, live traffic trends, disruptions on your route, and an accurate ETA—all without typing the place’s address,” Google said in a blog. The feature will replace the existing Commute tab, which is located between the Explore and Saved tabs. Currently, you are only allowed to save locations of home and work. But, with the upcoming update, you will be able to add more locations.

Google says that users will also get an option to pin multiple routes (including a driving route and a transit route) to the same destination. This way you will be able to see which route will help you reach the place quickly.

“If you take public transit, you can pin specific routes, which will let you see accurate departure and arrival times, alerts from your local transit agency, and an up-to-date ETA right from the Go Tab,” the company added. If the Location History feature is enabled on your device, then Google will suggest you some of the places that you can save.

Besides, Google Maps just recently added a new community feed to its platform. One will find this in the app’s Explore Tab. The search giant basically sends you alerts on the latest events happening nearby. The new community feed even shows the latest reviews, photos, and posts of nearby places. Google says Maps will offer “updates and recommendations from trusted local sources.” You will also witness content from local experts like food and drink merchants, and articles from prominent publishing houses.

