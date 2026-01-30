Your next walk just became a guided tour: Google Maps adds Gemini for walking and cycling

Google Maps’ Gemini upgrade brings hands-free AI help to walking and cycling, offering directions, tips and local insights on the go.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 06:24 PM IST
The new Google Maps feature is available on Android and iOS.The new Google Maps feature is available on Android and iOS. (Image Source: Google)
Google Maps is getting a new feature that lets users access Gemini while walking and cycling. The update comes months after the tech giant rolled out Gemini-powered hands-free conversations across most navigation modes, including driving, public transport and two-wheelers.

To use Gemini while walking or cycling and navigating to a place using Google Maps, simply tap the Gemini icon from the top right corner or trigger the AI assistant using the “Hey Google” hotword.

In a blog post, Google says Gemini can act as a user’s personal walking tour guide. Now, Google Maps users will be able to ask questions like “OK Google, what neighbourhood am I in?” and “What are top-rated restaurants nearby?” To this, Gemini will recommend places along your route and give you information about the things around you.

For cyclists, Gemini can now give you hands-free help so you can focus on the road ahead of you. For example, users can ask “What’s my ETA?”, “When’s my next meeting? ” or “Text Mom I’m 10 minutes behind,” and the AI chatbot will automatically send your message.

This is really handy since Google Maps users will no longer have to unlock or use their phone to ask for information on the go. It can also help reduce the chance of accidents and injuries since people will be able to focus on the road and not get distracted by their phones.

Gemini replaces the older voice commands, but like the standalone app, users can ask it for information from connected Google services. Users can also ask Google Maps for trip-related information like parking spaces, nearby restaurants, EV charging stations and petrol pumps.

The tech giant has also added landmark-based navigation, which replaces generic instructions like “Turn left in 100 meters” with “turn right after the petrol pump,” but this feature is not available worldwide.

Story continues below this ad

Google Maps’ new cycling and walking AI upgrade is currently rolling out for both Android and iOS in regions where Gemini is available.

 

Live Blog
