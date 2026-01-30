Your next walk just became a guided tour: Google Maps adds Gemini for walking and cycling

The new Google Maps feature is available on Android and iOS. (Image Source: Google)

Google Maps is getting a new feature that lets users access Gemini while walking and cycling. The update comes months after the tech giant rolled out Gemini-powered hands-free conversations across most navigation modes, including driving, public transport and two-wheelers.

To use Gemini while walking or cycling and navigating to a place using Google Maps, simply tap the Gemini icon from the top right corner or trigger the AI assistant using the “Hey Google” hotword.

In a blog post, Google says Gemini can act as a user’s personal walking tour guide. Now, Google Maps users will be able to ask questions like “OK Google, what neighbourhood am I in?” and “What are top-rated restaurants nearby?” To this, Gemini will recommend places along your route and give you information about the things around you.