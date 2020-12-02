Google adds ‘community feed’ in Maps to help users explore better

Google Maps community feed can be customised as per users' perferences (Image: Google blogpost)

Google has been adding new features in Maps to help people commute better during the Covid-19 pandemic. To bring more subjectiveness into the app, Google is adding a new feature to the Explore tab of Maps called Community Feed. This feature will contain the latest photos, videos, reviews added to Google Maps by experts including the ones from publishing houses, food and drink merchants. In addition, it will also include feedback from the people you follow.

To make Google Maps feel more customised for a particular user, the recommendations will be based on the cuisine, type of restaurants the user has earmarked on the app. Users can like a particular post/review as well.

“Every day, people submit more than 20 million contributions—including recommendations for their favourite spots, updates to business services, fresh reviews and ratings, photos, answers to other people’s questions, updated addresses and more,” Google said in a blog post.

However, Google intends to show more posts from merchants on the feed because their visibility was twice when compared to others during the early testing of the feature. It will also include basic information like whether they are open/closed, have outdoor seating arrangements, new service, a limited time speciality more.

“By panning and zooming the map, you can find helpful information for almost any location in the world, thanks to contributions from in-the-know locals,” the post further revealed.

The community feed will be available for iOS and Android users globally. It can be accessed by a user by pulling up the tab in the Explore feed.

