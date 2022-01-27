Google Maps adds support for Plus Codes in India: Here’s how it will work

Google has announced a new India-first feature on its Maps app where users will be able to rely on ‘Plus codes’ when saving and sharing their Home addresses. Google says these are much simpler to send and understand compared to traditional addresses on a map. Plus Codes also do not rely on street and locality names to geolocate specific points, instead using latitudes and longitudes.

The Plus Codes feature was originally rolled out in India back in 2018. It has so far been extensively used by businesses, NGOs, etc, according to the company.

“We piloted this feature in India a month ago, and are thrilled to share that over 300,000 users in India have already found their home address using Plus Codes. We are looking forward to expanding to more types of places, and are actively looking for opportunities to partner with e-commerce, logistics, and delivery companies, to scale up the experience to more people across the world,” said Amanda Bishop, Product Manager, Google Maps.

According to Google, the feature is rolling out to Android first, and iOS will get the capability later on. Now, when someone is saving a ‘Home’ location on Google Maps, they will see a prompt asking them to “Use current location”. This will use their phone’s location to generate a Plus Code, which they can then use as their Home address.

Google has also added a section at the top of the ‘Saved’ tab to make it easier to retrieve, copy, and share these home addresses.

How to identify Plus Codes

“With a Plus Code, people can receive deliveries, access emergency and social services, or just help other people find them,” Google explains on its website. Check out the video below to know more.

Advantages of Plus Codes

Google has also listed the advantages of using Plus Codes in a few key pointers. For one, the company says these are Open source and easy to use. They are much shorter than traditional global coordinates, so they’re easy to share as well.

Plus Codes work whether you’re online or offline—you don’t need an internet connection, which is another advantage in India where mobile connectivity can be patchy at times.

Further, Plus Codes are based on a set of 20 alphanumeric characters and language independent. They do not include easily confused characters, are not case-sensitive, and they exclude vowels. Finally, Google states Plus Codes represent an area. The resolution of the area can be changed by adding or removing characters after the “+” sign.