Google Maps adds new features to make travel safe during COVID-19

Google Maps is all set to receive new features to help you travel safely during Covid-19. The search giant is claiming that it has already added around 250 new features and improvements to Google Maps in the past few months. Now, Google is rolling out an update, which will show live transit “crowdedness” status and takeout and delivery orders status.

The update will soon hit both Android and iOS devices. With this update, Google Maps users will be able to see all-time detected cases in an area, along with links to COVID resources from local authorities. The live status of takeout and delivery will be shown in countries like Canada, United States, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and India. But, for this information, you will have to order using the Google Maps app.

It will show you expected wait times and delivery fees, with the ability to quickly reorder. All this will not only help you travel safely during COVID 19, but also makes much easier for you and saves a lot of time. Google says that “when it’s safe to head to restaurants, you’ll soon be able to quickly see the status of your reservation in 70 countries around the world.” The two new features might already be available for you as the company has already started rolling out the update. If you haven’t recevied the update yet, then just wait for a few days.

Besides, Google Maps will soon get a driving mode. However, the “driving-friendly Assistant interface” will first be available in the US. Google says you can use “voice to send and receive calls and texts, review messages across your messaging apps, and get a read-out of your texts so you don’t need to look down at your phone. Google Assistant will even inform you in advance if there is an incoming call, so that you can answer or decline with voice.

You will also be allowed to play media from “hundreds of providers around the globe.” These include YouTube Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts and many more. “Driving mode makes all of this possible without ever leaving the navigation screen, so you can minimize distractions on the road,” Google said.

