Toggle Menu Sections
Google making it simpler to track wireless earbuds’ battery life in Android: Reporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/google-making-it-simpler-to-track-wireless-earbuds-battery-life-in-android-report-5839515/

Google making it simpler to track wireless earbuds’ battery life in Android: Report

Google is adding a new user interface in Android Q to manage Fast Pair-enabled ear buds, according to a report.

google, google android, google fast pair, fast pair, fast pair update, google fast pair update, report, wireless earbuds, truly wireless earbuds
Google Fast Pair update will show individual battery life of the case and individual earbuds separately. (Image for representational purposes only)

Google is trying to make it easier for users to monitor the individual battery life data of truly wireless earbuds on their Android devices by providing a major update to its Bluetooth Fast Pair feature. The upcoming update will show individual battery life of the case and individual earbuds separately and flash that information when the user is opening or closing the case, The Verge reported.

The technology giant is adding a new user interface (UI) in Android Q for managing Fast Pair-enabled earbuds. It will put device management features, Google Assistant settings, battery life information, and links to third-party management apps in one place, the report said.

After the update comes, truly wireless earbuds which support Fast Pair feature will also start appearing at Find My Device app on Android, allowing it easier to be tracked.

Also Read|Android Q beta 5 OTA update paused temporarily due to installation issues

Advertising

The new features would reach all the Fast Pair-enabled headphones including the Google Pixel Buds, Bose QuietComfort 35 II and other existing headphones, a Google spokesperson told The Verge.

As per the report, the technology giant has said that the Fast Pair update will be arriving “later this year”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 YouTube reaches settlement with US on children’s privacy
2 FaceApp: Is it safe? Just consider how much more Google knows
3 Tinder (MTCH) bypasses Google Play, revolt against App Store fee