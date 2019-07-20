Google making it simpler to track wireless earbuds’ battery life in Android: Report

Google is trying to make it easier for users to monitor the individual battery life data of truly wireless earbuds on their Android devices by providing a major update to its Bluetooth Fast Pair feature. The upcoming update will show individual battery life of the case and individual earbuds separately and flash that information when the user is opening or closing the case, The Verge reported.

Advertising

The technology giant is adding a new user interface (UI) in Android Q for managing Fast Pair-enabled earbuds. It will put device management features, Google Assistant settings, battery life information, and links to third-party management apps in one place, the report said.

After the update comes, truly wireless earbuds which support Fast Pair feature will also start appearing at Find My Device app on Android, allowing it easier to be tracked.

Also Read|Android Q beta 5 OTA update paused temporarily due to installation issues

Advertising

The new features would reach all the Fast Pair-enabled headphones including the Google Pixel Buds, Bose QuietComfort 35 II and other existing headphones, a Google spokesperson told The Verge.

As per the report, the technology giant has said that the Fast Pair update will be arriving “later this year”.