Google makes Gemini’s notebooks feature free for all

Google has expanded access to its ‘Notebooks’ feature in the Gemini app, making it available to free users after initially rolling it out to paid AI subscribers earlier this month, in a move aimed at broadening adoption of its AI-powered productivity tools.
The feature can now be found on Gemini, where a new “Notebooks” section appears in the side panel, just above Gems and Chats. These notebooks are the same as those used in NotebookLM, allowing users to create outputs such as video overviews, infographics, summaries, and other studio-style content designed to simplify complex information.
At its core, the feature is designed to act like a project workspace. The ability for the users to keep their conversations, files, and sources all together makes it simpler to conduct their research and brainstorming ideas over time. One thing that is important for the users to know is that any conversation that takes place inside Gemini can be stored in the notebook via the three dots menu.
An important feature of Gemini is the fact that it is capable of taking into account all the chats inside the notebook while providing replies. There is also an option to turn off this “notebook memory” if users prefer more isolated responses. Additionally, users can set custom instructions to control tone, format, and style of responses.
Inside a notebook, users can view their sources above the prompt box, while a list of saved chats appears below for quick access. The feature also supports Gemini’s full set of tools, including web search and other AI-powered functions.
For free users, notebooks support up to 50 sources. Those on higher-tier plans get expanded limits, 100 sources for AI Plus users, 300 for Pro, and up to 600 for Ultra subscribers.
Google says the long-term goal is to turn notebooks into “personal knowledge bases” that work seamlessly across its ecosystem. While the feature is already live on desktop, it has not yet rolled out to mobile or Mac apps. Broader availability is expected in the coming weeks, as Google continues to refine the experience.