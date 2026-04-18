Google makes Gemini’s notebooks feature free for all

Google says the long-term goal is to turn notebooks into “personal knowledge bases” that work seamlessly across its ecosystem. (Express Photo)

Google has expanded access to its ‘Notebooks’ feature in the Gemini app, making it available to free users after initially rolling it out to paid AI subscribers earlier this month, in a move aimed at broadening adoption of its AI-powered productivity tools.

The feature can now be found on Gemini, where a new “Notebooks” section appears in the side panel, just above Gems and Chats. These notebooks are the same as those used in NotebookLM, allowing users to create outputs such as video overviews, infographics, summaries, and other studio-style content designed to simplify complex information.

At its core, the feature is designed to act like a project workspace. The ability for the users to keep their conversations, files, and sources all together makes it simpler to conduct their research and brainstorming ideas over time. One thing that is important for the users to know is that any conversation that takes place inside Gemini can be stored in the notebook via the three dots menu.