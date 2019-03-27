Google makes emails more dynamic, interactive with AMP for Gmail

Google is rolling out Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) or dynamic email for Gmail on web with mobile support to follow soon. With dynamic email, users will be able to respond to meetings, fill out forms, or just scroll through image carousels without leaving Gmail.

To recall, a developer preview of AMP for Gmail was released by Google in February last year.

“With dynamic email, you can easily take action directly from within the message itself, like RSVP to an event, fill out a questionnaire, browse a catalog or respond to a comment,” Google said in a blog post.

Thanks to dynamic email, users will see a thread of messages each time they are mentioned in a comment on Google Doc, instead of individual email notifications. This will make it easier for people to reply to comment, right from within the message.

Google says companies like Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest and redBus have already started using dynamic email.

Google will let its G Suite customers enable dynamic email for their company in the Admin console in the next few days. However, the feature will not be available for people using another mail app with Gmail, who will simply see the static version.