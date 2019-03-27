Toggle Menu Sections
Google makes emails more dynamic, interactive with AMP for Gmailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/google-makes-emails-more-dynamic-interactive-with-amp-for-gmail-5645814/

Google makes emails more dynamic, interactive with AMP for Gmail

Google is rolling out Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) or dynamic email for Gmail on web with mobile support to follow soon.

Gmail, Google, Google dynamic email, Gmail dynamic email, Google Accelerated Mobile Pages, Google AMP email, What is AMP, what is dynamic email
With dynamic email, users will be able to respond to meetings, fill out forms, or just scroll through image carousels without leaving Gmail.

Google is rolling out Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) or dynamic email for Gmail on web with mobile support to follow soon. With dynamic email, users will be able to respond to meetings, fill out forms, or just scroll through image carousels without leaving Gmail.

To recall, a developer preview of AMP for Gmail was released by Google in February last year.

“With dynamic email, you can easily take action directly from within the message itself, like RSVP to an event, fill out a questionnaire, browse a catalog or respond to a comment,” Google said in a blog post.

Thanks to dynamic email, users will see a thread of messages each time they are mentioned in a comment on Google Doc, instead of individual email notifications. This will make it easier for people to reply to comment, right from within the message.

Advertising

Google says companies like Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest and redBus have already started using dynamic email.

Google will let its G Suite customers enable dynamic email for their company in the Admin console in the next few days. However, the feature will not be available for people using another mail app with Gmail, who will simply see the static version.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 EU demands scrutiny of 5G risks but no bloc-wide Huawei ban
2 Newspapers largely shun Apple's news subscription service
3 Facebook says it's limiting false stories for India election