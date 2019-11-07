Google looking to change political ad policy ahead of 2020 US election

Google is looking to change its political ad policy ahead of the 2020 US presidential election. The discussions come as Twitter announced to ban all political ads on its website and amid criticism of Facebook’s stance on its ad policy of non-fact checking ads from politicians.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, which quoted people familiar with the matter, more information could be shared by the company this week. The search giant has been holding internal meetings for discussions of change in its political ad policy, the report added.

Though there is no clarity of what the changes could be at this point, a Google spokesperson told the website that the company’s advertising policies are uniform across Search and YouTube.

Social media companies are under pressure to curb the spread of misinformation and propaganda on their platforms, especially as Facebook has come under fire for the way it handled 2016 presidential election campaign and Brexit referendum.

Last week, Twitter announced changes to its political ads policy, banning all political ads on its platform. The new policy will be enforced globally and go into effect November 22. Twitter made the announcement about an hour before Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s company’s earnings call where he defended Facebook’s policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements.

Facebook’s policy has drawn criticism from its own employees as well as Sen Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic presidential candidate. More than 250 workers have signed a letter to Zuckerberg and other executives urging to change the policy that they say is a “threat to what FB stands for, according to a New York Times report.