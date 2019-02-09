Google looking for wearable hardware experts; is a smart watch in the works?

Toggle Menu Sections
Earlier this year, Google acquired smartwatch technology and personnel from Fossil for $40 million, in an effort to boost its efforts in the category.

Google is aiming to build a “one-size-fits-all” watch. (Image: Bloomberg)

Google could be working on its own hardware for a smartwatch, suggests a job listing for put out by the company for the post of Vice President, Hardware Engineering Wearables. The job requires the candidate to “develop multiple next-generation wearable products simultaneously”. The search giant also posted another job listing for Wearable Design Manager, Consumer Hardware.

Google does not sell its own smartwatch, but reports last year hinted that the company could announce its own Pixel-branded smartwatch at the Google Pixel 3 launch event, which obviously did not happen.

Later, Google’s director of engineering Miles Barr clarified to Toms Guide in an interview that the software giant does not plan to launch its own smartwatch, at least not in 2018.

Google currently provides free software, called Wear OS, formerly known as Android Wear, that other companies can use to make their own internet-connected watches. However, sales for devices powered by Wear OS have lagged well behind the Apple Watch.

Barr had revealed in the interview that Google is aiming to build a “one-size-fits-all” watch and said, “I don’t think we are there yet”. Now it looks like Google is intensifying its efforts in the wearable segment.

