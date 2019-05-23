Google Lens gets new Dining, Translate modes

Google Lens redesign, which adds five options at the bottom bar – Translate, Text, Auto, Shopping, and Dining – has started rolling out for Pixel users with the latest Google app 9.91 beta. According to a 9to5Google report, the redesign is also showing up in Google Photos. It looks a small number of users can access the revamped Lens as of now with a wider rollout expected soon.

The new Google Lens design was unveiled at the company’s I/O developer conference earlier this month. The Dining mode was also announced, which can automatically display the popular dishes when a user points their phone camera to a physical food menu.

Using the Dining menu in Google Lens, a user can also tap on a food item to see what it actually looks like, read reviews of the restaurant from Google Maps, and see what other people are saying about the dish online. The mode do more like splitting the bill and even calculating the tip from the physical bill.

Meanwhile, Translate in Lens will automatically detect a language when a user’s phone camera is pointed at text, and overlay the translation on top of the original words, making it easier for people to read signs, menu, etc in their own language. Google says the Translate feature works in over 100 languages.

A user can just point their phone’s camera to text to copy it, using the Text mode on Google Lens. The Shopping feature shows up results of similar items available online when pointed to an object. The Shopping mode can also be used to scan barcodes. Finally, the Auto mode gives more information about an object the phone’s camera is pointed at.