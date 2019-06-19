Now you can flag suspicious sites with new Chrome extension

Google has introduced two new features to its Chrome web browser, which are aimed at protecting users from deceptive websites on the internet. One is a new Suspicious Site Reporter extension for Chrome and the other one is the ability to track down deceptive sites.

The new Google Suspicious Site Reporter extension complements the company’s Safe Browsing service which protects Chrome users from phishing attacks. With the help of this extension users can report suspicious websites to the Safe Browsing service.

The company states that its Safe Browsing service protects over four billion devices from phishing attacks daily. It warns the users when they land on a suspicious website with a big red warning page. The Safe Browsing service is used across different browsers and platforms.

Till date, Google was itself building up its list of deceptive websites by automatically analysing websites crawled by its spiders and marking them as dangerous or deceptive.

To download the new Suspicious Site Reporter extension, users need to open up the Chrome extension store and search for it. After they find the extension they can click on install to get it. When the users find a malicious website they can click on the extension’s icon and report the website.

The new feature, which tracks down deceptive sites and warns users comes integrated with the Chrome 75 update. This new feature will warn users whenever they are on a deceptive website that the site is suspicious. It will also ask them to visit the correct website. The company states that this feature works by comparing the URL of the webpage you’re currently on with URLs of the webpages you’ve visited recently. If the URL is deceiving the browser will send a pop-up warning for you to not get scammed.