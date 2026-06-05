 Google launches Search Profiles to help creators and publishers showcase content

Google has announced the launch of Search Profiles, a new feature designed to help creators and publishers manage how they appear on Search while making it easier for audiences to discover and follow their content.
The new profiles act as a dedicated and shareable hub where creators and publishers can showcase content from across the web, including articles, videos and social media posts. Google says the feature is intended to provide users with accurate and up-to-date information about sources they encounter on Search.
According to the company, Search Profiles give publishers and creators a central place to highlight their latest work across multiple platforms. Users can also follow creators and publishers directly from these profiles, increasing the chances of seeing their content in Discover, the personalised content feed available on the Google app.
Search Profiles can be accessed on mobile devices through a creator or publisher’s knowledge panel, by tapping on a publisher or creator name within Discover, or through a direct URL.
To be eligible, creators and publishers must have a sizable following on at least one major social media or video platform. Once a profile is claimed, users can customise it with an avatar, biography, website links, social media accounts, video channels and other relevant content.
Google said that claiming a Search Profile may also trigger the creation of a knowledge panel for eligible creators and publishers. Those who already have a knowledge panel will see it enhanced with updated profile information, including a new avatar, recent content and a direct link to their Search Profile.
The company is initially rolling out Search Profiles in the United States. Google said it plans to expand the feature to more creators and publishers globally over time while adding new capabilities aimed at improving how profiles function and how audiences interact with them.
The launch reflects Google’s broader effort to help publishers and creators strengthen their online presence while making it easier for users to discover and follow content from trusted sources directly through Search and Discover.