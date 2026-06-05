 Google launches Search Profiles to help creators and publishers showcase content

To be eligible, creators and publishers must have a sizable following on at least one major social media or video platform. (Image: Google )

Google has announced the launch of Search Profiles, a new feature designed to help creators and publishers manage how they appear on Search while making it easier for audiences to discover and follow their content.

The new profiles act as a dedicated and shareable hub where creators and publishers can showcase content from across the web, including articles, videos and social media posts. Google says the feature is intended to provide users with accurate and up-to-date information about sources they encounter on Search.

According to the company, Search Profiles give publishers and creators a central place to highlight their latest work across multiple platforms. Users can also follow creators and publishers directly from these profiles, increasing the chances of seeing their content in Discover, the personalised content feed available on the Google app.