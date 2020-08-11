Google launches People Cards feature from India

Google launches People Cards feature

Google has started rolling out its People Cards feature for mobile search users in India. The feature will help people find the exact person you are searching for.

The new feature helps users create a virtual visiting card of sorts with only the information they want to showcase the world.

“The feature is being launched in India because of the geography’s affinity to search their own names,” said Lauren Clark, product manager for search at Google. Also, it will help individuals who are self-employed or running a business of their own, she added.

Only one people card can be created per account and there will be spam and abuse protections. Content policies will apply to the cards and there will be a human review where needed. The cards will show the photo, profession and location so that it clearly differentiates from others of the same name, Clark explained. Users also have the option to add education, contact details and other information like home town and social media profiles.

To enable the feature, users will have to search their name or ‘add me to search’ on their mobile phones. Once their name shows up, they can click ‘get started’ and add the information they want to show the world. Users will, however, need to be logged in to their Google accounts to do the same. Also, like the feature itself, the add me to search option also shows up only on mobile.

