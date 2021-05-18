Google launches News Showcase in India with 30 publishers

Google has launched its news showcase product, which “helps participating publishers share their expertise and editorial voice” while letting readers “dive deeper into more complex stories”, in India. Launched last October, news showcase is part of Google’s billion-dollar global investment towards supporting quality journalism.

Brad Bender, vice-president, Product Management, News, Google Inc explained the new showcase is “a new online experience and licensing programme for publishers that provides a customisable space for news content in Google News and discover”.

In a video call Tuesday, Bender said the “panel templates are designed to help you show deep editorial context and storytelling, and also ensure that your publishing branding is front and centre, making it easier for new publishers to be able to recognise you”. He said showcase drives all traffic back to publishers websites, “ensuring that users can continue to develop a deeper relationship” with the publisher. “We’re also paying publishers, for access to paywalled content to provide users, free access to select content, enabling people to try content that they may not have otherwise seen on their journey to becoming a subscriber.”

News Showcase is now live in a handful of countries including the UK and Australia with 700 publishers. In India, 30 news publishers are part of the launch, including The Indian Express Group products. The product will initially be available in English and Hindi and will roll out to other languages later this year.

Sanjay Gupta, vice-president, Google India said the present challenges mean it will “require really reimagining potentially the newsroom in this new world”. Gupta said the news showcase product will “help enable, and hopefully be the role of a catalyst, you can leave for the for the future of journalism news and media in a significant way”.

Bender explained that the product was developed “in deep partnership and collaboration with publishers”. He said the idea was for users to be able to know a publishers content even when there is a paywall, “understanding that that journey can sometimes get broken when a user clicks on a panel and then maybe sees you know a paywall”.

He said the licensing basically takes two forms — one, licensing for the editorial curation and another to pay for these additional views on behalf of users. “That’s something we are working on with each publisher individually”