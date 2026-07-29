Google launches Gemini Spark, a 24/7 personal AI agent, in India

Google Spark is an an AI agent that will help users by proactively performing tasks on their behalf.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
2 min readNew DelhiJul 29, 2026 03:35 PM IST
Gemini SparkUnlike other available agents, Gemini Spark is cloud-based. (Image: Google)
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Google is rolling out Gemini Spark in India, a personal AI agent that runs 24/7 and takes actions on your behalf. Spark was first announced at Google’s annual developer conference I/O in May.

Powered by Gemini 3.5, Spark is a new general-purpose AI agent in the Gemini app that can reason across information in connected apps. Google said it wants to help users navigate their digital lives by taking “action on your behalf while under your direction.”

Google is riding the AI agent wave that tech companies have been promising for the past few years. Spark integrates deeply with Google services, allowing users to pull information such as Google Docs from emails, and will soon connect with third-party apps including OpenTable, Spotify, and Uber. Users can also control how Spark operates and choose which information and apps it can access.

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If the agent works as Google  promised, it could help users organise their lives, schedule emails, and much more.

Unlike other available agents, Spark is cloud-based, meaning it continues working in the background even when users shut their laptops or lock their phones. This primarily makes Gemini Spark different from other chatbots, including Google’s own Gemini AI assistant.

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Though critics have raised concerns about the always-on nature of AI agents, Gemini Spark is designed to ask for permission before performing “high-stakes” tasks such as sending an email or making a purchase, the company said.

In India, Gemini Spark will be available to Google AI Pro subscribers, not just AI Ultra subscribers. Google AI Pro plans start at Rs 1,950 per month, while AI Ultra plans range from Rs 6,500 to Rs 19,500 per month depending on storage and usage limits. Gemini Spark is not currently available with the more affordable Google AI Plus plans.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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