Google launches Gemini Spark, a 24/7 personal AI agent, in India

Google is rolling out Gemini Spark in India, a personal AI agent that runs 24/7 and takes actions on your behalf. Spark was first announced at Google’s annual developer conference I/O in May.

Powered by Gemini 3.5, Spark is a new general-purpose AI agent in the Gemini app that can reason across information in connected apps. Google said it wants to help users navigate their digital lives by taking “action on your behalf while under your direction.”

Google is riding the AI agent wave that tech companies have been promising for the past few years. Spark integrates deeply with Google services, allowing users to pull information such as Google Docs from emails, and will soon connect with third-party apps including OpenTable, Spotify, and Uber. Users can also control how Spark operates and choose which information and apps it can access.