Google launches feature to transfer chatbot chats, data into Gemini

Google has introduced a new feature for its AI assistant Gemini that allows users to transfer chats and personal information from other chatbots. The move is part of a wider push by major tech companies to attract more users in an increasingly competitive space.
The company announced “switching tools” designed to help users migrate their existing chatbot data rather than start fresh. This includes personal details, preferences, and even entire chat histories. The tool focuses on what Google describes as “memories,” which include details such as interests, relationships, and personal context. These can now be transferred into Gemini simply.
The process begins with Gemini suggesting a prompt that users can enter into their current chatbot. That chatbot then generates a response containing the relevant information. Users can copy and paste that response into Gemini, helping it learn more about them.
“Once you import these memories, Gemini will understand the same key facts you’ve shared with other apps, like your interests, your sibling’s name, or where you grew up,” the company says. “Instead of starting over from scratch, you can quickly get Gemini up to speed on what matters most to you.”
In addition to personal data, users can also transfer full chat histories. This is done by uploading chat logs in a zip file format, which many chat platforms already support.
Google says this allows users to “seamlessly pick up right where you left off,” without losing past conversations. The imported chats can also be searched within Gemini, making it easier to revisit earlier discussions.
Gemini, meanwhile, has crossed 750 million monthly active users, according to figures shared by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.
The company hopes to overcome one of the biggest challenges in switching between platforms by allowing users to take their data with them. In the past, users would have had to recreate their preferences and context from scratch. They can now take their digital history with them.
This new feature could be an attempt by companies to make it easier for users to try Gemini while making it familiar in the growing AI space.