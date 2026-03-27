Google launches feature to transfer chatbot chats, data into Gemini

Google says this allows users to “seamlessly pick up right where you left off,” without losing past conversations. The imported chats can also be searched within Gemini, making it easier to revisit earlier discussions.(Express Photo)

Google has introduced a new feature for its AI assistant Gemini that allows users to transfer chats and personal information from other chatbots. The move is part of a wider push by major tech companies to attract more users in an increasingly competitive space.

The company announced “switching tools” designed to help users migrate their existing chatbot data rather than start fresh. This includes personal details, preferences, and even entire chat histories. The tool focuses on what Google describes as “memories,” which include details such as interests, relationships, and personal context. These can now be transferred into Gemini simply.

The process begins with Gemini suggesting a prompt that users can enter into their current chatbot. That chatbot then generates a response containing the relevant information. Users can copy and paste that response into Gemini, helping it learn more about them.