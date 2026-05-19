Google launches AI education initiatives for teachers and students in India

Google announced new AI education initiatives for India at the Education World Forum in London.(Image: Google India blog)

Google on Tuesday, May 19, announced a nationwide push to expand artificial intelligence (AI) literacy, tools and training across India’s education ecosystem, introducing new partnerships aimed at teachers and students.

The announcement was made at the Education World Forum in London and, according to the company, it is aligned with the goals of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As part of the initiative, Google unveiled the Google AI Educator Series (GES), a mobile-first training programme designed for teachers in schools and higher education institutions. The company said the programme will be rolled out in partnership with the governments of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Assam, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Punjab School Education Board.