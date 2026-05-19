Google launches AI education initiatives for teachers and students in India

Google on Tuesday, May 19, announced a nationwide push to expand artificial intelligence (AI) literacy, tools and training across India’s education ecosystem, introducing new partnerships aimed at teachers and students.
The announcement was made at the Education World Forum in London and, according to the company, it is aligned with the goals of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
As part of the initiative, Google unveiled the Google AI Educator Series (GES), a mobile-first training programme designed for teachers in schools and higher education institutions. The company said the programme will be rolled out in partnership with the governments of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Assam, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Punjab School Education Board.
The training, Google said, will be customised to suit the needs of Indian educators and delivered in a mobile-friendly format. Moreover, during the pilot year, it will be localised in six Indian languages, Assamese, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Odia and Punjabi in an effort to improve accessibility across regions. The company added that the initiative is expected to expand nationwide over time.
According to Google, the programme aims to help educators understand how AI tools can be used responsibly in classrooms while also supporting teaching practices in schools and colleges.
In addition, Google announced a three-year partnership with UNICEF across India, Brazil, Pakistan, and Kenya. The company described the collaboration as a first-of-its-kind initiative that combines Google’s technology with UNICEF’s experience in strengthening education systems.
Under the partnership, AI tools such as Gemini and ReadAlong will be integrated into learning environments to support literacy and numeracy outcomes. At the same time, the initiative will focus on responsible AI adoption, with an emphasis on improving foundational learning.
Google said the partnership will receive support from Google for Education and Google.org, its philanthropic arm. Meanwhile, UNICEF will work with governments and local education systems to help implement these tools in ways suited to regional requirements.
The announcement comes amid growing interest in the role of AI in education, particularly as schools and institutions explore ways to integrate digital tools into learning. However, questions around accessibility, teacher preparedness and responsible use continue to shape discussions around AI adoption in classrooms.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)