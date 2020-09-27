Google’s ‘Launch Night In’ event set for Sep 30: Here’s what to expect

The Made by Google event will start at 11:30 PM IST (Source: Roland Quandt/Twitter)

Google is holding its fall hardware event ‘Launch Night In’ next week. The virtual event will be live-streamed on September 30 starting at 11:30 PM IST. The tech giant has been teasing people with glimpses of their upcoming product lineup. There have been various leaks surrounding them too. Let’s take a look at all the confirmed products which will be unveiled at the event.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

It is very much clear that Google will launch a 5G-ready model of the Pixel 4a. As per the leaks, Google Pixel 4a 5G will feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2340×1080 pixel resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

It will run on Google’s Android 11 out of the box. On the rear, it is expected to have a dual-camera setup 12.2MP and 8MP ultra-wide camera capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. On the front, it will have an 8MP camera placed inside a cut-out. The phone will pack a 3,800 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is expected to be priced at $499 (Rs 36.776).

Google Pixel 5

Google will also be unveiling its flagship Android phone, Pixel 5. As per rumours, it will feature a 6.0-inch flexible OLED display with a 2340×1080 pixel resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. It will sport a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The display will also have HDR support. Like the Pixel 4a 5G, it will have a fingerprint scanner on the back instead of an in-display one. It will have a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 12.2MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 107 degree 16MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it will have an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage backed by a 4,080 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There will be an additional mint green colour available apart from the ‘just black’ variant.

Google Nest Audio

Google’s Nest Audio will be replacing the already discontinued Home Smart speaker. The new smart speaker will feature an all-fabric design with four LED’s under it. Ahead of its release, the leaks suggest that it will be launched in charcoal and chalk colour options priced at $99 (Rs 7,296).

Chromecast with Google TV

Google Chromecast will be controlled via a remote this time around. The remote has a dpad, Google Assistant button and keys to launch Netflix and Youtube right away. There are also additional buttons that can be assigned by users to quickly launch their favourite apps. Volume buttons are on the side, unlike other remotes. The Chromecast will plug directly into the HDMI port and will receive power from a micro USB capable, similar to Amazon’s Fire Stick. On the inside, it has a four-core AMLogic S905X2 chip coupled with 2GB of RAM. It’s expected price is $49 (Rs 3,611).

