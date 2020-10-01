Google ‘Launch Night In’ event: Everything announced, from Pixel 5 to new Chromecast

Google Pixel 5 costs $699, while the Pixel 4a will set you back by $499.

Google on Wednesday announced a bunch of new hardware products at a virtual event. The highlight, of course, was the Pixel 5, which focus heavily on cameras and 5G connectivity. The company also announced the all-new Chromecast with Google TV, Pixel 4a 5G, and a new Nest speaker. If you missed the event, here’s what you need to know.

Pixel 5

This year’s Google’s flagship, the Pixel 5, is aimed at mainstream consumers. After all, the phone starts at just $699 in the US. It has a 6.0-inch 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4000mAh battery. The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back, headlined by the familiar 12.2MP primary shooter paired with a 16MP wide-angle lens. On the front, you will find an 8MP selfie snapper. The Pixel 5 also supports wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging. And yes, the Pixel 5 supports 5G.

Pixel 4a 5G

Google also unveiled a slightly budget-conscious Pixel 4a 5G for $499. This one comes with a 6.2-inch 2340×1080 display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a dual-camera setup (12MP+16MP). The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 4a 5G ships with 5G.

New Chromecast with Google TV New Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast with Google TV

Speaking of the Chromecast, the new streaming box has a $49 price tag and is already available to buy in the US. What’s more, the new Chromecast runs Android TV – which has been rebranded to Google TV. That will allow users to download entertainment apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime from the Google Play Store. Plus, it also comes with a dedicated remote which has a Google Assistant button, YouTube, and Netflix buttons. The new Chromecast competes with Apple TV and Amazon’s Fire TV.

Google Nest speaker Google Nest speaker

Nest smart speaker

The latest Google Nest Home smart speaker is priced at $99. The new smart speaker is a replacement for the original Google Home. In terms of the design language, the new Nest speaker looks like a miniature version of the Google Home Max. The Google Assistant-powered smart speaker has the signature fabric mesh cover design.

