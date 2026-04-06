Google just doubled your AI Pro storage to 5TB for free — and you probably didn’t notice

Google has increased the AI Pro subscription storage from 2TB to 5TB without increasing the price.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 01:44 PM IST
Google expands AI Pro benefits with massive storage jump and automation tools. (Express Image)Google expands AI Pro benefits with massive storage jump and automation tools. (Express Image)
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If you are a subscriber to Google’s AI Pro plan, you may not have noticed that the company has automatically upgraded your cloud storage to 5TB. This change happened sometime last week and is now starting to reflect in users’ accounts.

In a post on X, Shimrit Ben-Yair, Google’s Vice President and General Manager of Google One and Google Photos, said that, in addition to the extra storage, both AI Pro subscribers and AI Ultra subscribers will get access to new features like Chrome Auto Browse, designed to automate online tasks.

What is Google One, and should you subscribe? 

The Mountain View, California–based company offers a subscription-based cloud storage service with multiple pricing tiers under Google One, including higher plans that provide advanced AI features like Gemini. While every Google account comes with 15GB of free shared storage across Drive, Photos, and Gmail, it fills up quickly with media and files. But opting for paid Google One plan, users are entitled to get more storage as well as additional perks. 

While every Google account comes with 15GB of free shared storage across Drive, Photos, and Gmail, it fills up quickly with media and files. (Express Image) While every Google account comes with 15GB of free shared storage across Drive, Photos, and Gmail, it fills up quickly with media and files. (Express Image)

Google One offers six plans, ranging from 100GB to 30TB of storage. Lite, Basic and standard plans provide affordable storage with family sharing, while the Premium plan (2TB) adds extra perks like Google Workspace benefits and rewards on Google Store purchases. Higher tiers which includes AI Plus (Rs 199/month for 6 months) AI Pro (Rs 1950/month) and AI Ultra (Rs 24,500 month) include all Premium features plus advanced AI tools such as Gemini, AI credits, and productivity integrations, with AI Ultra offering the most storage and the full suite of premium AI features.

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Benefits of AI Pro plan 

AI Pro is a mid-tier AI plan that Google currently offers in India, and its benefits include access to Gemini Pro, Google’s “most capable AI models”, as well as Flow Pro, an AI filmmaking tool, and Whisk Pro, which turns still images into eight-second video clips using the Veo 3 model, among other features.

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The list also includes Gemini tools such as Deep Research, along with image generation and editing via Nano Banana Pro. In addition, users get expanded access to NotebookLM’s wide range of features, making the free storage boost a worthwhile upgrade, especially for advanced AI users who genuinely find Google’s AI offerings valuable.

 

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