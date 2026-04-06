Google just doubled your AI Pro storage to 5TB for free — and you probably didn’t notice

If you are a subscriber to Google’s AI Pro plan, you may not have noticed that the company has automatically upgraded your cloud storage to 5TB. This change happened sometime last week and is now starting to reflect in users’ accounts.

In a post on X, Shimrit Ben-Yair, Google’s Vice President and General Manager of Google One and Google Photos, said that, in addition to the extra storage, both AI Pro subscribers and AI Ultra subscribers will get access to new features like Chrome Auto Browse, designed to automate online tasks.

What is Google One, and should you subscribe?

The Mountain View, California–based company offers a subscription-based cloud storage service with multiple pricing tiers under Google One, including higher plans that provide advanced AI features like Gemini. While every Google account comes with 15GB of free shared storage across Drive, Photos, and Gmail, it fills up quickly with media and files. But opting for paid Google One plan, users are entitled to get more storage as well as additional perks.