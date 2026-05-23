Google joins Spotify’s disco-ball icon trend with sparkly Pixel makeover

Google is bringing a little more sparkle to Android home screens. The company has rolled out a new disco-ball-inspired app icon pack for Pixel phones, turning familiar apps into glittery silver icons that look straight out of a 1970s dance floor.
The playful redesign comes just days after Spotify’s temporary disco-ball app icon sparked strong reactions online. While many users mocked the flashy aesthetic, others embraced it as a fun, nostalgic break from minimalist app design.
Announcing the feature on X, Android ecosystem president Sameer Samat said, “Your wish is our command. Disco icons available on Pixel as of today … Are y’all sure you still want this?”
Samat also shared a screenshot of a Pixel phone covered entirely in shimmering disco-style app icons.
The new icons are part of Android’s growing customisation tools for Pixel devices.
Google introduced expanded AI-generated icon styles earlier this year through its March Pixel Drop update. Before that, users could mainly change icon colours to match wallpapers and themes. The update added several creative styles, including hand-drawn “Scribbles,” artistic “Easel,” gold-themed “Treasure,” and now the latest disco-ball option.
Unlike traditional icon packs, these styles are automatically generated and applied across supported apps, allowing users to give their phones a completely different visual personality with just a few taps.
The disco icons quickly triggered mixed reactions online. Some users called the design “awful” while others described it as hilariously fun. One X user joked that the new home screen looked like “bottle service” for smartphones, while another wrote, “Omg it’s awful. I’ll take it!”
Despite divided opinions, the feature reflects a broader trend toward playful, expressive digital design. Younger users, particularly Gen Z and Zillennials, have increasingly embraced quirky aesthetics, nostalgia, and whimsical customisation online as a form of self-expression.
For Google, the update may not be about practicality at all. Instead, it appears to be a lighthearted way to show that Android customisation can still be weird, experimental, and entertaining, even if it turns your home screen into a tiny disco party.