Google joins Spotify’s disco-ball icon trend with sparkly Pixel makeover

Google is bringing a little more sparkle to Android home screens. The company has rolled out a new disco-ball-inspired app icon pack for Pixel phones, turning familiar apps into glittery silver icons that look straight out of a 1970s dance floor.

The playful redesign comes just days after Spotify’s temporary disco-ball app icon sparked strong reactions online. While many users mocked the flashy aesthetic, others embraced it as a fun, nostalgic break from minimalist app design.

Announcing the feature on X, Android ecosystem president Sameer Samat said, “Your wish is our command. Disco icons available on Pixel as of today … Are y’all sure you still want this?”