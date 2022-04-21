scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Must Read

Google is pulling the plug on third-party call-recording apps next month

Google is implementing a new change to Android via Google's Play Policy that will leave third-party call recording apps with no way to gain access to cellular calls, making them completely useless.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 21, 2022 6:15:41 pm
call recording, call recording apps,Third-party call recording apps will no longer work after Google's latest change to the Play Policy. (Express Photo)

Google is ending support for third-party call recording apps with a new change to Android. An upcoming update to the Google Play Policy will kill the feature on all third-party recording apps that functioned in calls, conferences and any other similar use-cases.

Google has been actively against call recording apps and services for years now, believing it to be an invasion of a user’s privacy when they’re being unknowingly recorded on a call. As a result, even the call recording feature on Google’s own Dialer application comes with a loud “This call is now being recorded” alert that’s heard on both sides, before recording begins.

Starting with Android 6, the official call-recording API that enabled the feature was killed off. After this, many developers turned to unofficial workarounds for the recording feature of their apps to function. When these methods were also eliminated in Android 9, third-party apps started using the Android Accessibility API for call recording. This is where Google is set to strike now.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Google’s ‘Switch to Android’ spotted: Here’s what it offers

As per a report by XDA developers, the updated Play Policy will lay out several changes to the Accessibility API that will leave call recording apps unable to use the API to their advantage. The change is expected to go into effect from May 11.

Google clarified that the change will affect only third-party apps, which means call recording on the Google Dialer will still function if it is available on your device, in your region. This also likely means that any other preloaded Dialer apps that offer call recording features will also still work – only third party apps that are downloaded from the Play Store or sideloaded will get the axe.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement