scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 27, 2020
Top News

Google is letting employees work from home until next July

Many school districts have said they won’t open in time for the new academic year, leaving parents facing the prospect of managing their kids while also trying to work.

By: Bloomberg | Published: July 27, 2020 10:11:55 pm
Google, Google Work from home, Google employees, Google offices, Google offices remain closed Google was one of the first major corporations to send employees home when the coronavirus began spreading through the country in March. (Image: AP)

Alphabet Inc’s Google will let employees work from home until July 2021, once again pushing back the re-opening of its offices as the coronavirus continues to rage in many parts of the US.

The company had previously said workers could stay home until the end of this year. The change was made to help them plan ahead and applies worldwide, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai wrote in an email sent to employees on Monday.

Many school districts have said they won’t open in time for the new academic year, leaving parents facing the prospect of managing their kids while also trying to work. “I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months,” Pichai wrote.

With Covid-19 cases surging, many US companies are revising their plans to reopen offices. Google was one of the first major corporations to send employees home when the coronavirus began spreading through the country in March. Other major tech companies, including Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc have also said corporate employees can stay home until at least the beginning of 2021.

The Wall Street Journal reported Google’s work-from-home extension earlier.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord first impressions, OnePlus Nord quick review, OnePlus Nord India launch, OnePlus Nord India price, OnePlus Nord price, OnePlus Nord specs, OnePlus Nord specifications, OnePlus Nord features, Should i buy OnePlus Nord, how to buy OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord rating, OnePlus Nord Indian Express
OnePlus Nord first look

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement