Google developing its own in-house CPUs for future Chromebooks, tablets: Report

Google is working to develop its own custom processor chipsets for its devices, including notebooks and tablets. The company is reportedly working to introduce the CPUs for laptops and tablets, which will run on the company’s Chrome operating system, as reported by Nikkei Asia. However, the products are only likely to make an appearance by 2023, adds the report.

The new CPUs and mobile processors are said to be based on the chip blueprints of ARM, according to the report. ARM’s design is used by most companies from Apple to Qualcomm for their chipset designs. The report also notes that the company has high hopes for the Pixel 6 series and has asked suppliers to prepare 50 per cent more production capacity for the smartphones compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Last month, Google revealed details about its Pixel 6 series of smartphones, which will be powered by the company’s own in-house processor called Tensor. The Tensor chipset is a custom-built SoC specifically for Pixel phones, customised to run the company’s “computational photography models.” But other details of the Tensor chip are still to be revealed.

Google is said to have been particularly inspired by Apple with the success of the Apple-designed A-series processors developed for the iPhone, as per the report. Apple’s iPhone and iPad series has been powered by the company’s custom A-series processors, while it has recently switched to its own M-series for laptops.

It is interesting to see that Google is also focusing on its own processors, even though the company has yet to taste major success in the hardware segment of the business. The Pixel phones were launched with much fanfare in 2016 and pitched as premium flagships designed to take on the iPhone, but so far have failed to do so. We will have to wait and see how the Pixel 6 with Google’s own custom chipset performs.