Google I/O 2019: AR search results, Google Lens gets new features

At the Google I/O developers conference, the company announced that it is going bring 3D and augmented reality (AR) experiences to search results. It also announced new features for the Lens feature, which includes translating text in real-time and showing popular dishes from a restaurant menu.

Google says that new features in search and Google Lens use the camera, computer vision, and augmented reality to overlay information onto the physical surroundings. With the inclusion of AR in Google search, users will be able to view and place the 3D objects right from the search to the physical world giving the sense of scale and detail. It will also allow interacting with the 3D models of items you want to buy over the internet.

For example, when users search for an animal, there will be an option right in the Knowledge Panel to view it in 3D and AR. Google says that it is working with partners like NASA, New Balance, Samsung, Target, Visible Body, Volvo, Wayfair and more to surface their own content in search. The new AR feature in Google Search will roll out later this month.

In its blog post, Google says that it is evolving Lens to provide more visual answers to visual questions. For example, if a person scans a restaurant menu with Google Lens, it will highlight which dishes are popular–right on the physical menu. When you tap on a dish, you can see what it actually looks like and what people are saying about it.

Another new feature in Google Lens is real-time language detection and translation. When a person points the camera at text, Lens will automatically detect the language and overlay the translation right on top of the original words. It will be able to detect and translate more than 100 languages. Users will also be able to learn how to cook a dish once they point the Lens at it.

Additionally, Google announced the Lens will also be able to read text out loud, which you scan through the camera. The feature will be first launched in Google Go, the search app for Android Go operating system. Lens in Google Go is just over 100KB, according to the company and will work phones that cost less than $50. Google says the idea to ensure this feature is used by more people who are just starting out with their first smartphone, and would want to read text in other languages.