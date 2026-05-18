Google I/O 2026: When and where to watch Sundar Pichai’s keynote live

Google is all set to host its largest developer conference of the year, Google I/O 2026, on May 19 and May 20, with CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, and several other executives in charge of Search, Cloud, and Android expected to announce major updates to Google’s product offerings.

There is little doubt about what will take centre stage at the event, given the slew of AI advancements and product updates announced at previous events. However, every I/O always has a little room for hardware and consumer-focused announcements as well.

When and where to watch

The first day of Google I/O 2026 will kick off with a keynote at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, and it will also be live-streamed online via YouTube as well as io.google on Tuesday, May 19, at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). For context, last year’s I/O keynote was nearly two hours-long.