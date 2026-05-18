Google I/O 2026: When and where to watch Sundar Pichai’s keynote live

Google is all set to host its largest developer conference of the year, Google I/O 2026, on May 19 and May 20, with CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, and several other executives in charge of Search, Cloud, and Android expected to announce major updates to Google’s product offerings.
There is little doubt about what will take centre stage at the event, given the slew of AI advancements and product updates announced at previous events. However, every I/O always has a little room for hardware and consumer-focused announcements as well.
The first day of Google I/O 2026 will kick off with a keynote at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, and it will also be live-streamed online via YouTube as well as io.google on Tuesday, May 19, at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). For context, last year’s I/O keynote was nearly two hours-long.
You can watch the live-stream for Google I/O 2026 by clicking on the embedded link below.
To watch the keynote with American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, click here. This year, Google has said that it will be live-streaming keynotes, demos, and more sessions across both days. “We’ll also be bringing back the popular Dialogues sessions featuring big thinkers and bold leaders discussing how AI is shaping our future,” the company said.
Weeks ahead of I/O 2026, Google hosted The Android Show: I/O edition, where it unveiled the latest version of Android and announced a new laptop lineup called Googlebooks, which reportedly uses a new operating system that is a merged version of Android and ChromeOS. It also launched Gemini Intelligence, which essentially lets AI agents take control of your Android phone.
There is a good chance that we will hear more about the OS powering Googlebooks during the I/O keynote. We will also likely get details on the latest from Gemini, more agentic AI efforts, Android XR glasses and more.
Some reports suggest that Google will take the wraps of its latest Gemini model at Tuesday’s event. Though, the performance and capabilities of the tech giant’s upcoming LLM is anyone’s guess. Given the surge in popularity of smart glasses, Google’s Android XR-powered version could potentially capture the spotlight at this year’s I/O. Last year’s event saw Google showing off a prototype developed in partnership with others, and that alone generated considerable excitement.
We can also expect updates to Google’s portfolio of generative AI products, including Veo, Lyria, and Beam. While Veo and Lyria are Google’s video and music generators, Beam is an ambitious and futuristic way of video conferencing that uses several cameras to make you appear as though you’re speaking directly to the person in front of you as a 3D model.
There’s very little that one cannot expect at Google I/O 2026. The safest bet is that we will not see any new Pixel smartphone lineups as that is usually reserved for the ‘Made by Google’ event typically held in August every year.