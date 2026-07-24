Google introduces selfie video as a new way to sign in to accounts

Google's new selfie video feature lets users verify their identity to recover access to their accounts. (Image: Google)

Google has introduced selfie video as a new account recovery and sign-in option, giving users another way to access their Google Accounts if they are locked out or unable to use their usual phone or computer. The feature expands Google’s existing sign-in methods, which already include passkeys and recovery contacts, and is designed to provide a secure yet convenient way to regain account access.

The company said setting up selfie video involves looking into a device’s camera and completing a series of short, guided head movements that capture multiple angles of the user’s face. Once enrolled, users who are unable to sign in can record another selfie video, which Google will compare with the saved version to verify their identity.