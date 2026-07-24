Google introduces selfie video as a new way to sign in to accounts

Google has introduced selfie video as a new account recovery and sign-in option, giving users another way to access their Google Accounts if they are locked out or unable to use their usual phone or computer. The feature expands Google’s existing sign-in methods, which already include passkeys and recovery contacts, and is designed to provide a secure yet convenient way to regain account access.
The company said setting up selfie video involves looking into a device’s camera and completing a series of short, guided head movements that capture multiple angles of the user’s face. Once enrolled, users who are unable to sign in can record another selfie video, which Google will compare with the saved version to verify their identity.
“Selfie video is a new way to get into your account, giving you more options if you’re ever locked out or don’t have access to your usual phone or computer,” Google said.
The feature is intended as an additional recovery option rather than a replacement for existing authentication methods.
Google said selfie videos are recorded and stored only with the user’s consent and can be deleted at any time through Google Account settings. The company added that the videos are used solely for account sign-in unless users explicitly choose to share them for other purposes.
According to Google, the stored selfie videos are encrypted to ensure they remain protected even when not in use.
To reduce the risk of fraud, Google said the system uses multiple layers of security to verify that the person attempting to sign in is genuine.
The company compares the new recording against the saved selfie video while also requiring users to perform simple movements to confirm that it is a live recording rather than a fake photo or AI-generated video. Google said it also applies its existing security systems to detect and block suspicious sign-in attempts.
The selfie video feature, unveiled on Thursday, is now available for eligible Google Accounts. Users can check whether they have access to the feature and set it up through Google’s dedicated sign-in page.
The rollout builds on Google’s broader efforts to offer more flexible and secure authentication options as online threats, including AI-generated deepfakes, continue to evolve.