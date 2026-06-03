Google introduces real-time fake call detection for Android devices

If a caller claims to be someone from your contacts but the verification signal is missing, Android checks with the actual contact's device to confirm whether they are making a call. (Image: Google)

Google is introducing a new security feature for Android devices designed to protect users from a rapidly growing form of fraud: AI-powered impersonation scams.

Called Fake Call Detection, the feature can identify and flag suspected spoofed calls where scammers use artificial intelligence to clone the voice of someone the victim knows. Google says the tool is the first of its kind in the mobile industry and is aimed at combating increasingly sophisticated deepfake attacks.

The feature arrives as fraudsters increasingly use AI-generated voices and caller ID spoofing to trick people into believing they are speaking with a family member, friend or trusted contact. In a typical scam, criminals can mimic a person’s phone number and voice to create a fake emergency or financial request.