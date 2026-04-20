Google in talks with Marvell to build new AI chips: Report

Google has been pushing to make its TPUs a viable alternative to Nvidia's dominant GPUs.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 09:03 AM IST
The logo of Google is seen outside Google Bay View facilities during the Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, US, August 13, 2024. (Image: Reuters/Manuel Orbegozo)The logo of Google is seen outside Google Bay View facilities during the Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, US, August 13, 2024. (Image: Reuters/Manuel Orbegozo)
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Alphabet’s Google is in talks with Marvell Technology to develop two new chips aimed at running AI models more efficiently, The Information reported on ⁠Sunday ​citing two people with knowledge of the discussions.

One of the chips is a memory processing unit ​designed to work ​with Google’s tensor ⁠processing unit (TPU) and the other chip is a new TPU ‌built specifically for running AI models, the report said.

Google has been pushing to make its TPUs a viable alternative to Nvidia’s dominant GPUs. TPU sales ⁠have become ⁠a key driver of growth in Google’s cloud revenue ⁠as ‌it aims to show investors ​that its AI investments ‌are generating returns.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ‌Google and Marvell ​did ​not ​immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The ​companies aim to finalize ⁠the design of the memory processing unit as soon as next year ‌before ⁠handing it off for test production, according to the ​report.

 

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